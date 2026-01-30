Forecast: Beautiful weather today

The weather this weekend will be wild & you need to make sure you're paying attention to what's going on.

SATURDAY

1.) Cold front moves through by midday. Mild & humid in the morning with a few showers. Then, behind the front, turning VERY windy & much colder with sct'd showers.

2.) GALE WATCH: think tropical storm conditions in the winter. Winds of 30-40 mph Saturday into Sunday over the Gulf & Bay. Seas on Saturday will increase to 11-16 ft. during the afternoon. This is VERY dangerous. Wind gusts over the water may reach 50 mph.

3.) Snow showers are likely late Saturday night.

SUNDAY

1.) Snow showers from overnight continue to around sunrise Sunday as long as temperatures stay in the mid-30s. Winds will be strong & temperatures cold.

2.) EXTREME COLD WATCH: Wind chills in the 10s & 0s east of I-75 with temperatures of 20-28º away from the coast. The coast will stay in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

3.) Highs on Sunday, despite sunny skies, will reach the 40s.

4.) Temperature for puck drop Sunday evening at Ray J is likely to be around 42º & temps will fall into the 30s by the second period. Luckily, winds will likely only be around 5 mph on Sunday evening, so wind chills will not be a huge factor. Still, you should dress in multiple layers if going to the Stadium Series match-up Sunday night.

MONDAY

1.) New data indicates a FREEZE is likely very close to the coast Monday morning.

2.) Highs on Monday will rebound into the mid-50s under sunny skies.