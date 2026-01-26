Forecast: Big cold front moves through today

Cold weather arrives today.

Don't use this morning's weather as a gauge for what to expect this afternoon. The morning will be warm and humid with some scattered rain. The rain showers will move out of our area by midday today. Mostly cloudy skies will begin to clear out by midday as well. This will be happening as winds increase from the west and northwest, dropping our humidity and our temperatures. By the commute home, you'll be experiencing strong winds and temperatures in the upper 50s.

A freeze is likely north of the Bay on Tuesday morning with 20s and 30s common across Citrus, Hernando, and Pasco counties.

Tampa Bay 28 Freeze and cold weather alerts have been issued for central Florida.

A freeze watch has been issued for inland Hillsborough and all of Polk County for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the mid-50s, allowing for Wednesday morning to be even colder.

Temperatures will stay below where they should be through the rest of the week. This weekend, we'll be watching for yet another coastal storm to develop east of Florida. This could bring some rain our way for Saturday morning, followed by more cold air. In fact, the Gasparilla parade may be unusually cold, with some of the data suggesting it could be the coldest Gasparilla in recent memory.

The cold weather will stick around for the Stadium Series game at Ray J on Sunday evening.

Stay warm!