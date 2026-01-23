Forecast: Big winter storm hits much of the U.S., not Florida

A massive winter storm will stretch nearly 2,000 miles this weekend, bringing heavy snow, ice, strong winds, and major travel disruptions from Texas and Oklahoma through the Midwest and Great Lakes. While much of the country deals with a messy setup, Florida stays warm and quiet with highs near 80, though a cooler pattern (and maybe a little rain) returns early next week.

Let’s talk about this weekend’s BIG Winter storm, and no, Florida is NOT on the guest list.

This is a large, high-impact system that will stretch nearly 2,000 miles, impacting a huge chunk of the Central and Eastern U.S.

• Winter Storm Warnings from parts of Texas/Oklahoma into the Midwest.

• Heavy snow possible from the Southern Plains → Midwest → Great Lakes.

• Ice potential on the southern edge (that’s the problem child zone).

• Strong winds will cause blowing & drifting snow, reduced visibility.

• Travel issues likely on major interstates and at airports.

This is a classic setup: Cold air is already in place.

Moisture rides over the top.

Boom — snow, ice, and a messy weekend for many.

If you’re traveling North or West this weekend — pay attention. If not, we've got balmy weather for our area with highs near 80°.

But yeah, we get cold again next week! If we're lucky, we might get a little rain out of it Sunday night or Monday morning. Otherwise, bupkis.