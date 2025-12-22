Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Breezy to kick off the week

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
TAMPA — Good Monday morning folks! It is a mild and quiet morning with temps in the 50s and 60s. Pockets of fog are possible throughout the morning and over the next 7 days. Winds shift out of the NE today and it will be breezy with gusts up to 21 mph. Because of the dominant easterly flow, there is a small chance for a sprinkle inland late tonight into early tomorrow. The majority of us won't see anything at all. Highs near 80 degrees and this will continue into the weekend. Christmas Eve into Christmas look warm, dry, and humid.

I hope you all have a great week!

