Forecast: Breezy today with a low shower or storm chance

Expect a breezy day today with winds gusting at times up to 30 mph. The east wind will also scoop up just enough moisture off of the Atlantic to give us a 20-30% chance for a shower or storm. Any shower that does develop won't last long as the east wind will push things pretty quickly to the west. Highs today will be a little lower than yesterday with upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday, our wind shifts out of the southeast and that will work in our favor to get a higher rain risk in our coastal counties by the evening drive. Rain chances are back up to around 50% with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday, a few showers linger but the winds begin to lighten up. That will work to get temps warmer from Wednesday on, with some spots challenging record highs through next weekend. A pop up sea breeze shower or storm will be possible through Sunday.