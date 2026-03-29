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Forecast: Breezy today with a low shower or storm chance

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Breezy with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason Adams for Sunday, March 29, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Expect a breezy day today with winds gusting at times up to 30 mph. The east wind will also scoop up just enough moisture off of the Atlantic to give us a 20-30% chance for a shower or storm. Any shower that does develop won't last long as the east wind will push things pretty quickly to the west. Highs today will be a little lower than yesterday with upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday, our wind shifts out of the southeast and that will work in our favor to get a higher rain risk in our coastal counties by the evening drive. Rain chances are back up to around 50% with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday, a few showers linger but the winds begin to lighten up. That will work to get temps warmer from Wednesday on, with some spots challenging record highs through next weekend. A pop up sea breeze shower or storm will be possible through Sunday.

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