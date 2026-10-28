Forecast: Breezy, warm, and a tad more humid

TAMPA — Good Wednesday afternoon Tampa Bay! It is another warm, breezy, and mostly dry day. Highs rise to the low to mid 80s with guts at times still up to 30+ mph. Small craft advisories are still up through tonight. Rain chances remain very low around 10% to 20% for any quick, passing sprinkle. Tonight stays partly cloudy and breezy, with lows dropping back down to around 72 degrees.

Thursday and Friday stay warm with highs in the mid-80s under partly sunny skies and breezy conditions gradually beginning to relax. Again a lower chance for rain these days, but the weekend flips the switch.

For now, Halloween and the rest of the weekend is trending warm with better rain chances. A 30% in the afternoon on Halloween and I do think the majority of us look dry with the rain in the interior, but Sunday is definitely trending wetter. Muggy and warm for trick-or-treat time with temps in the mid-80s.

I hope you all have a great day!