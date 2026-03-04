Forecast: Breezy, warm with a few showers

More warm weather is returning on Wednesday.

We'll wake up Wednesday morning with mild east breezes and temperatures in the 60s. A few in the Nature Coast may see the temperature fall into the upper 50s.

Wednesday afternoon will continue to be breezy. Temperatures will return to the 80s with some in the I-75 corridor even getting up to the upper 80s. With a wind off the Atlantic, sct'd showers will again return. Most of these will be east of US-17 most of the day with some making it west to I-75 during the afternoon. The chance of rain on Wednesday is 10-20%.

Some of the latest data today indicates that on Thursday we'll see more of a southeast wind that will bring in warmer, more humid air into the region. Combine this with a weak system moving through and we may see increased rain coverage during the afternoon. Coverage may be as high as 60% with some of the more widespread showers returning on Friday.

Over the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies and only a 20% chance of a PM shower. Temperatures will remain warm in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.