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Forecast: Breezy winds and drier skies on tap

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Thursday Tampa Bay! It still feels pretty nice outside despite the temps slowly rising. Mostly dry skies with highs trying to get to the mid to upper 80s. It will be breezy and gusts up to 20 mph are possible. A whisper of a rain chance is possible but 90% of us will remain dry into the evening.

The humidity levels will continue to drop from Friday into the weekend. Expect dry skies and morning lows in the low 70s on Friday and upper 60s into the weekend! Daytime highs will still be hot in the upper 80s, but a nice morning taste of fall.

Monday will be the last day of niceness before the summer-like pattern will return. Temps in the upper 80s with afternoon showers and storms. Humidity will increase as well.

Enjoy the fake-fall-feel while you can!

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