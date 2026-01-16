Forecast: Chilly, sunny and dry

Chilly weather continues today!

We'll start Friday in the 20s and 30s in most spots, except some 40s closer to the coast. The winds will make it feel like the 20s at times. The wind will gradually become lighter this afternoon. Highs however will struggle to reach 60 degrees so be sure to keep a jacket around with you throughout the whole day. Evening temperatures will dip back below 50F after 8pm.

Saturday is THE DAY for ourdoor plans this weekend. The morning will still be cold, but not freezing with temps in the 30s and 40s. On-shore flow will bring milder air back briefly Saturday afternoon allowing highs to reach the low and mid-70s. We'll start the day sunny but clouds will tend to increase during the afternoon. A few showers are possible along the coast after 6pm Saturday.

BIG change for Sunday....I've increased the rain chances to 60%. Some of the latest data shows we'll start the day with areas of light right and showers. These may linger much of the morning. Temperatures may stay chilly all day even though it looks like the rain should clear out during the afternoon. The highest rain chances will be north of I-4.

Following Sunday's wet weather, more cold air returns for Monday. We're likley to start Monday in the 30s again!