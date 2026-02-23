Forecast: Chilly winds

Winds will relax overnight as temps drop to near or below freezing across inland areas. Near the coast temps will be closer to 40 degrees. However, light winds will still create wind chills Tuesday morning in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Lots of sun and dry conditions again tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with light winds.

The temps continue to warm up in the morning and afternoon through the week. Our next chance for rain holds off until Friday into Saturday. Highs will be near 80 then with lows in the 60s. We do not have a big chill behind that rain.