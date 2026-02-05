Forecast: Clearing and colder

Gusty winds will continue to bring cooler air into the area and clear the skies. Overnight there is a chance for temps to drop below freezing in Citrus county away from the coast. Other areas will remain above freezing but the wind will keep us feeling in the upper 20s to low 30s in the morning.

Friday will be sunny and the winds will relax as we reach highs near 60. Overnight with clear and dry conditions, temps will fall into the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Sunshine and dry conditions along with a little bit of a warm up continue through the weekend. Highs reach the 70 degree mark and lows are between the upper 30s to about 50 degrees.