Forecast: Clearing & Colder

Skies clear as temps continue to fall the remainder of the day and through the night. Lows will range from the mid 20s to the north, to upper 30s near the coast.

A Freeze Warning is in place for all areas away from the coast & Tampa Bay. Protect your plants and pets overnight and early tomorrow. Bundle up yourself & the kids as they head off to school. It is going to be very cold by our standards.

Lots of sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Saturday morning will be a little less chilly with most temps in the 30s to low 40s and highs in the 60s. Clouds will increase in the afternoon, but rain chances remain near zero.

Our next chance for rain arrives on Sunday along with another cold front. This will give us another big chill to start the workweek Monday morning.