Forecast: Clouds and cool this afternoon

Mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon and evening but the rain chances remain below 10%. Highs top out near 70 degrees briefly then fall back into the 60s after sunset.

The better rain chance comes along with our next front. Wednesday morning starts off mostly cloudy and dry but the rain chances pick up in the second half of the day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. The majority of the beneficial rain pushes through overnight to mid-day Thursday. The lows on Thursday morning will still be mild in the 50s, but afternoon highs will only reach the low 60s.

Gusty winds will follow the front bringing in the cooler air on Thursday afternoon & evening. Temps crash behind the front and Friday morning lows will be widespread in the 30s! Highs barely make it to 60 degrees with sunshine on Friday. The weekend for now stays dry in the 60s, another front on our doorstep will move through into late weekend into early next week.