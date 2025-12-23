Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Clouds decreasing and temps well above normal

TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning Tampa Bay! It is another mild start with most of us in the 50s and 60s. Pockets of fog are possible throughout the morning and over the next 7 days. Highs stay well above normal in the upper 70s and low 80s. Clouds decrease as high pressure dominates. Sunshine sticks around for the week ahead.

Christmas Eve into Christmas looks warm, dry, and humid in the upper 70s. As we look ahead in the forecast our next big front could dramatically drop temps into next week. Something to watch for now.

I hope you all have a great week!

