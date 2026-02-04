Forecast: Clouds increase late

Beautiful through sunset, then the clouds increase, and the rain moves in from the north through the night. Soaking light to moderate rain overnight keeps temps in the 50s.

Most of the rain is south of the area by daybreak Thursday, so hopefully there won't be much more than wet roads for the morning commute. Temps may come up a few degrees before they start falling as the skies clear and cool air moves in behind the rain.

Friday morning will be cold again with many in the low 30s to low 40s. Plenty of sunshine warms us up to about 60 degrees.

Beautiful weather through the weekend, along with a warm up into the 70s.