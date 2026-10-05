Forecast: Clouds linger, warm & humid with PM storms

TAMPA — Good Monday afternoon & evening Tampa Bay! It is continuing to stay mostly cloudy with more sun in the interior. Temps in the mid to upper 80s feeling into the triple digits. Yuck! Showers and storms are likely to develop into the afternoon and evening mainly in the interior and along the Nature Coast.

A front to our north will continue to sink south and increase rain chances for us over the next few days. This will also keep daytime highs slightly milder in the low 80s. No day ahead will be a complete washout, just prepare for better rain chances and more clouds.

The weekend for now is trending less wet... we shall see!

I hope you all have a great day!