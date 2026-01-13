Forecast: Clouds thicken & highs stay mild for now

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning Tampa Bay! It is a cooler and milder start here across the bay with most of us in the 50s. Mostly cloudy skies dominate the forecast for your Tuesday. Highs top out near 70 degrees. A few isolated sprinkles can't be ruled out as our cold front from the weekend continues to take up residence in south Florida.

The better rain chance comes along with our next front tomorrow into Thursday. Highs on Wednesday in the mid to upper 60s with a few showers. The majority of the well-needed rain pushes through overnight to mid-day Thursday. Gusty winds will follow the front as well. Temps crash behind the front and Friday morning lows will be widespread in the 30s! Highs barely crack 60 with sunshine. The weekend for now stays dry in the 60s, another front on our doorstep will move through into late-weekend into early next week.

I hope you all have a great day!

