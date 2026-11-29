Expect another mostly cloudy day today ahead of our next front that arrives overnight tonight in Monday morning. We'll see highs a little warmer than Saturday, with mid to upper 70s along and south of I-4. Expect low to mid 70s north of I-4.

There could be a brief shower or a few sprinkles today, but the rain chance gets much higher and more widespread after sunset tonight. The front will move in overnight and I expect to see an area of rain with isolated t-storms developing between 6 p.m. and midnight.

More showers linger into tomorrow morning's commute, so give yourself a few extra minutes for the AM drive. I would also make sure the kids have the umbrella at the bus stop.

Monday afternoon and evening, rain coverage sticks around, but it will only be around a 30% chance. Great news for the Bucs game, but I'd still take the poncho!

Unsettled weather continues Tuesday, with sunshine and warmer temps returning Wednesday.