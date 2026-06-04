Forecast: Cloudy skies and nicer highs

TAMPA — Good Thursday Tampa Bay! Cloudy skies and nicer highs is what we are feeling. Temps from the upper 70s and low 80s back to the mid 80s. Cloud cover remains pesky, but rain isn't expected. Overnight is calm and dry.

As low pressure in the Gulf begins to move away from us overnight, we're likely to see more sunshine on Friday, and with that, the afternoon temperatures will be warmer, around 90. The humidity, however, will remain low, so we're likely to see the 60s away from the coast on Friday morning.

Saturday morning will be the final morning of widespread comfy temps with many towns again starting in the 60s. Saturday afternoon will be sunny and much hotter. Because of lower humidity, it's actually possible we reach the mid-90s on Saturday afternoon.

The humidity begins to increase on Sunday. As it does, the chance of afternoon rain will as well. Most of the rain will be well southeast of Tampa on Sunday afternoon, with the scattered PM showers spreading closer to the coast on Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

I hope you have a great day!