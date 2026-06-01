Forecast: Cloudy skies, muggy, and a few showers

TAMPA — It's Monday folks! Cloudy and the start of hurricane season, but we are here. The majority of us will continue to see mostly cloudy skies and muggy feels with highs near 90 degrees. Heat indices near the triple digits! Though a quick shower is possible, the rain chances today look to stay below 20% all afternoon. Drying out into the evening!

Tuesday will look very similar. Highs near 90 with a low shower chance mainly in the interior later into the day and into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a level 1/5 risk for storms to severe storms for late-Tuesday. Mainly gusty winds and heavy rain into Wednesday. Mainly increasing south of I-4 into the afternoon and evening.

Temps will actually fall a bit on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 80s an lows near 70 degrees. It may just be a little drop, but we will take it! After the front, the pattern trends drier and warms back to near 90 degrees.

I hope you all have a great day!