Forecast: Coastal Flood Advisory, scattered showers and storms

Hurricane Isaias will make landfall tonight in the Western Florida Panhandle. The high wave action from it may lead to a water rise of 1-3 feet along our coast where the NWS has a Coastal Flood Advisory in place until 8 am Saturday. Low lying spots on the water may flood but this is not the type of flooding we saw from Eta, Idalia and Helene.

Scattered showers and storms are expected again today, but the coverage will be a bit less compared to the last few days. We'll also see some sun mixed in with the clouds at times so temps will rise back into the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances stay around 50-60% through Sunday as Isaias moves inland and weakens. After this weekend, storm coverage drops off significantly as drier air moves in next week.