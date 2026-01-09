Forecast: Cold Front Warning

FLORIDA COLD FRONT WARNING (a.k.a. “Panic Level: Flip-Flops”)

So here we are, enjoying 84° with sunshine and then Florida does what Florida does.

Next week:

Mother Nature reaches into the fridge, grabs the coldest thing she can find, and throws it directly at the peninsula.

Highs go from “why is my AC running in January?” to “where did I put that hoodie I bought in 2009?”

We’re talking 60s by midweek — which in Florida officially means:

• People posting “BRRRR ” at 68°

• Space heaters dusted off

• Dogs refusing to go outside

• And at least ONE neighbor in shorts saying, “It’s not that cold.”

Yes… it’ll be below average.

No… this is not an Arctic outbreak.

But also yes… someone will mention snow. To quote one of my favorite movies, "Slumdog Millionaire," D. It is written. I can't help myself with the movie quote trivia.

Remember the Florida Rules:

Below 70° = Winter

Below 65° = Emergency

Below 60° = Call everyone you know