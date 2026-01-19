Forecast: Cold Weather Alerts up to start MLK Jr Day

TAMPA — Good Morning Tampa Bay! Hope you haven't frozen over and can still read this. It is still very cold across the Bay area with temps in the 30s and 40s. Feels-like temps at times even in the 20s. Cold Weather Alerts are up until 9 AM. Highs today struggle to get to 60 with abundant sunshine. Cold air still sticks around tonight, not as cold as the previous night/morning, but still in the 40s. Sunshine continues through mid week as highs eventually rebound into the mid-70s. There is a chance to see a small sprinkle on Thursday, models are still unsure about it, we will continue to keep you posted. The weekend looks warm and dry for now. Watching for our next system into late-this weekend into early next week.

Stay warm my friends!