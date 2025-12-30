Forecast: Cold weather arrives for Tuesday

Colder weather arrives for a few days overnight.

Expect sunny skies on Tuesday with morning temperatures in the upper 30s north of the Bay to the 40s elsewhere. The wind will make it feel colder. That chilly wind will stick around all day Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

A cold Tuesday afternoon will set us up for an even colder Tuesday night. Temperatures below freezing are possible north of the Bay on Wednesday morning. Isolated frosts are possible, but should not be widespread as the wind will stay up during that time.

Wednesday looks like another chilly and sunny day with highs only near 60 degrees. The winds will be lighter.

NYE will be chilly with midnight temps in the 40s under mostly clear skies and low humidity.

Temperatures will begin to warm back up for the end of the week, with Thursday seeing highs in the upper 60s and the low 70s on Friday.

Don't plan on completely dry weather this weekend. It's still early, but it does look like we may have to deal with some rain at some point Saturday and/or Sunday.