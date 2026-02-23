Forecast: Cold weather is back!

Freeze warnings have been issued for much of our area.

No freeze this morning, but it's definitely feeling like it. Most towns are starting the day in the 40s, with the breeze making it feel like the 30s at times. Expect sunny skies today, but no significant warm-ups. Highs will only be in the 50s, which is 20 degrees below where we should be for this time of year. Today will be the coldest afternoon of the week.

Tuesday morning will be the coldest morning of the week. Many areas away from the coast will fall into the 30s, with the coldest spots down to around 30F. The breeze will make it feel like the 20s at times.

Tuesday afternoon looks sunny and already milder. Highs will reach into the low 60s.

Look for another chilly start on Wednesday, but not quite as cold. Wednesday afternoon will be warmer with highs back into the low 70s.

Warmer weather and even a chance of showers return by the end of the week, with highs near 80 on Thursday and going right through the weekend.