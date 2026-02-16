Forecast: Beautiful weather for Presidents' Day

We're done with the rain.

Showers and storms have moved out. Expect a mild start to the day, with temperatures in the 60s. A north breeze will bring only slightly cooler, less humid air for the afternoon. Highs will reach the 70s away from the coast, but expect the temperatures to stay in the 60s at the beaches thanks to a wind off the Gulf.

Dry and nice weather will dominate the week ahead. With winds coming in from the east or southeast, temperatures will be near or even above where they should be. Look for morning temps generally in the 50s and even some low 60s with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 each afternoon. No rain is expected through Friday.

As far as the weekend, it looks like another cold front may move through at some point. The data is still split on whether that happens on Saturday or Sunday. Either way, there will only be a very slight chance of showers with this front. The cool down behind it is likely to be early next week, and will only last a day or two at the most.

Have a great Presidents' Day!