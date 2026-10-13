Forecast: Cool morning, warm and sunny afternoon

You may need a sweatshirt this morning.

Many towns, away from the coast, are starting the day in the 60s. With low humidity and a light breeze, there's definitely a need for a sweatshirt or light jacket in some spots.

We'll see plenty of sunny skies today and warm temps. Highs will climb into the 80s this afternoon with some towns potentially warming to the upper 80s or even 90 degrees. It won't feel much hotter than the temperature, however, since the humidity will remain low.

Winds will start to swing around from the east on Wednesday bringing in some sct'd clouds and a slow, but not noticeable, humidity increase.

By Thursday and Friday where will be enough moisture around that as another front dips down toward us, we may see some sct'd rain, especially on Friday.

Models are split on how far south in Florida we'll see a front move through this weekend. Some keep the front around with clouds and rain while others clear us out with sunny skies and dry conditions.