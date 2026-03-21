Forecast: Cool start Sunday with a warm afternoon

Expect a beautiful Sunday to end our Spring Break. We'll start nice and cool in the morning with most of us in the 50s with a few 40s in isolated spots.

Sunday afternoon, expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 at the beaches, with low to mid and even upper 80s inland. Sunday begins a big warm up in interior sections of Florida, that will head west toward the coast next week.

Monday, the back to work and school forecast looks great. We'll see temps in the 50s to start with highs in the 80s. There are no weather concerns for that Monday morning commute.

The rest of the week will be nice and warm as a weak cold front stalls just to our north. Temps will reach the mid to upper 80s I-75 east, with low to mid 80s west toward the coast. The humidity will start to creep up just a little as well, so a stray shower or storm is possible, especially north of I-4 beginning Tuesday.