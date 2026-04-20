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Forecast: Cooler and drier air arrives across the Tampa Bay area

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Drier air arrives
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Shay Ryan on Monday, April 20, 2026
Forecast: 4-20
Posted
and last updated

Beautiful for the rest of the day with highs briefly in the low to mid 80s. Temps falling back through the 70s quickly after sunset.

Clear skies and low humidity overnight allow temps to fall into the low to mid 50s to the north and near 60 around Tampa. The coast will have lows in the low 60s.

Plenty of sun and warmth through the day on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. Comfortable with reasonable humidity and rain unlikely.

Temps and humidity will gradually rise through the rest of the week in the morning and afternoon. Rain chances will remain very low.

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