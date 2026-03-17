Forecast: Cooler feel continues

TAMPA — Good Tuesday afternoon Tampa! It is an unseasonably chilly afternoon with most of us in the 50s and 60s. Sunny skies continue and stay dry overnight. Tomorrow again is going to be frigid with most of us in the 40s. Maybe a few 30s and wind chills in the 30s too. The sun then takes full force and we slowly warm to near 70 degrees. High pressure takes over for the rest of the forecast and highs slowly warm to 80 by the weekend with lows in the 60s. No rain for the foreseeable forecast.

I hope you stay warm!