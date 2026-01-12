Forecast: Hazy sunshine and dry

After the chilly start this morning, we will continue to notice cool breezes limiting how warm it gets although we still have hazy sunshine trying to warm things up.

We remain dry overnight with lows in mid 40s to mid 50s.

Tuesday highs will be at or just below average with a mix of clouds and sun. Some models are showing a slight chance for an isolated light shower inland through the day, but most areas will be dry.

Wednesday will bring our next cold front, and this one not only brings another shot of cooler air, but we could see some beneficial rains with it as well. The chance for rain will continue into Thursday and the coldest morning of the week holds off until Friday. Temps may drop to the upper 20s to upper 30s!