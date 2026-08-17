Forecast: Dangerous heat returns today

Heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 pm today.

We're waking up to really warm temps this morning in the 70s and 80s. Some coastal areas already feel like the 90s. Skies will stay sunny all afternoon, with very little rain today.

It doesn't look much better tomorrow. The heat will be back for most of us with highs in the mid-80s and heat index values back in the triple digits. There will be a little more rain, mainly north of I-4, Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances look to increase for the rest of the week, beginning Wednesday. More afternoon showers will also mean more cloud cover, keeping temperatures hot but closer to where they should be for this time of year.

Have a great week!