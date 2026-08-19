Forecast: Day nine of Heat Advisories

TAMPA — Good Wednesday Tampa Bay! We are on day NINE of Heat Advisories in a row across the Tampa Bay area. Temps in the low to mid 90s feeling up to 112 degrees until 7 PM. Showers and thunderstorms with the sea breeze should be more fruitful today. Hopefully it will cool some of us off too.

The next few days continue our onshore flow. Morning lows in the upper 70s and low 80s. Temps to nearly 90 degrees with very humid conditions. About a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms with a bit more cloud cover. This will last into the weekend.

Next week rain chances could dial back a tad, but it will still be hot and humid.

Hopefully you get some rain, cheers!