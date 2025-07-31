Forecast: Day Six of Heat Alerts

TAMPA — Good Thursday morning Tampa Bay! Guess what? It's going to be hot again... shocker. We've now hit day six of consecutive heat alerts for the Tampa Bay area. Heat Alerts are up from noon to 7 pm. The feels-like temp could get up to 109 degrees. At least it's better than the 112 degrees from the past two days! Rain chances are low and mainly inland with the sea breeze in the afternoons and evenings. Better rain chances into the weekend and next week looks to finally flip back to a wetter pattern as a front stalls to our north. Highs hang in the low to mid 90s. The tropics still look to remain quiet.

Stay cool my friends! The heatwave is almost over.