Forecast: Decreasing clouds with comfy temps and humidity today

Happy Sunday! Hope you got some rain yesterday. Most areas did with many spots getting 0.5-1"!

Today, we're back to the much drier weather outside of a lingering shower or two south of I-4 through mid morning. This afternoon, we'll see mostly sunny skies north of I-4 with partly cloudy skies south.

Temps will reach the low to mid 80s for most. Humidity levels are so much lower as well so we'll get back to feeling much more comfy compared to yesterday's July like humidity.

Enjoy the lower temps and humidity today. Next week, we get hot again pretty quickly. Highs by mid week with reach the low to mid 90s away from the coast, with coastal temps nearing 90.

Rain chances are less than 10% for the week, until a weak cold front arrives by the end of the week with a slight shower and storm chance then.