Forecast: Dense Fog Advisory through the morning

TAMPA, Fla. — Good Wednesday morning, everyone! It is a foggy start across the Bay with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 AM. Visibility at times could get down to zero. Please be careful! Temps start in the 50s and 60s and warm up into the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Another round of fog is likely tonight into early Thursday morning. A big warm-up is on the way. Highs could get into the low 80s at the start of the weekend before our next cold front. This could drop highs into the upper 60s and lows in the 40s to kick of the next week.

I hope you all stay safe and have a good day!