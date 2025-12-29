Forecast: Dense Fog Advisory to start the day

TAMPA — Good Monday morning, Tampa Bay! It is a nice and mild start to the day with some very thick fog. Everyone except Highlands County is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM. Visibility at times is down to a quarter of a mile or less. Please be careful. Highs rise to the upper 70s ahead of our next cold front. This will pick up the winds and give those north of Tampa a small shot for a sprinkle overnight. Tuesday will be cold! Morning lows in the 30s and 40s and high near 60 degrees. The cold air continues into Wednesday as well. Most of us wake up in the 30s for the last day of 2025. Highs will slowly rise back to 70 on NYD. The weekend for now looks nice and dry with lows in the 5=60s and highs in the mid-70s.

I hope you all have a great day!