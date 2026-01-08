Forecast: Dense morning fog, afternoon sun.

Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.

Be careful! The fog this morning is more widespread than it's been all week, with many areas seeing visibility low enough to really require slowing down. Because of this, consider leaving 5-10 minutes early for your commute in case you encounter some of this dense fog on your way into work or school. The fog may be an issue again on Friday, though it looks a little bit less widespread.

By midday today, skies should start to become partly sunny. By the afternoon, we'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s along the coast to the mid-80s east of I-75.

The warm and somewhat humid weather will continue into Friday and Saturday with highs in most towns in the 80s.

On Sunday, a cold front will approach. We'll start the day mild and humid. Late in the day, as the front moves through, winds will shift and pick up from the north, allowing drier and cooler weather to start to move in.

This front will set us up for cooler weather this week with chilly mornings and cool afternoons.

Have a great Thursday!