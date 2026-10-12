Forecast: Drier air and plenty of sun

The humidity is out!

Well, at least for now. We're starting off with nice north breezes, lower humidity and temperatures that are around 10 degrees lower than they were in the morning over the weekend. You'll find 60s outside if you live away from the water with low 70s more common near the coast.

Skies will be sunny today with no rain expected. Highs will reach the mid-80s.

Tuesday morning will be the coolest of the week. Many north of the Bay will start in the low and mid-60s so a light jacket or sweatshirt may be needed for some. No cooler weather Tuesday afternoon; we'll still see highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Higher humidity returns late in the week with a chance of sct'd showers by Thursday or Friday late in the week.

Have a great day!