Forecast: Drier skies and a warmer week ahead

Good afternoon, Tampa Bay!

We are closing out President's Day with milder air and a mix of sun and clouds.

Later tonight, skies dry out, and temperatures fall into the 60s.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s tomorrow morning.

Tuesday marks a return to a warming trend, with highs well above normal — daily highs hang near 80 degrees with sunny skies.

We still need rain, but it looks like our next chance will be over the weekend with the next cold front. Temperatures could also crash again with the front.

For now, we will enjoy the warm weather ahead.

I hope you all have a great rest of your week!