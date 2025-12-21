Forecast: Dry and warm to end the weekend

TAMPA — Good Sunday morning Tampa Bay! It is a mild start in the 50s and 60s with some isolated pockets of fog. This will likely be how the mornings are for the next week ahead. Sunshine takes over throughout the week with highs near 80 degrees. On Monday, winds shift out of the east and at times could gust up to 20 mph. There is a very small chance for sprinkles for those inland, mainly Highlands county on Monday. The rest of the week is nice, warm, and rain-free.

I hope you all have a great week!