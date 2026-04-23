Forecast: Dry and warm weather continues

Fire danger remains high across the region as dry conditions and low humidity persist, with little rain expected through early June.

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says the driest areas, including parts of our region, are experiencing severe drought. While inland areas may see a few showers or isolated thunderstorms over the weekend, coastal areas will likely stay dry. Any lightning strikes outside of rain zones could easily spark new brush fires given how dry the ground is.

The pattern of warm, mostly sunny days with low humidity is expected to continue through the next 10 days. Rain chances will remain low at 10 to 20 percent, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s as the area waits for the rainy season to begin in June.