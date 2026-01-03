Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Dry start Saturday, then some rain

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Saturday starts dry but rain is likely by the afternoon and evening.
Tampa Bay 28 Weather Jan 2, 2026 PM
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted

Dry Friday evening, but expect rain later on Saturday.

Overnight, we'll see mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be seasonably cool in the 50s and low 60s near the coast. Saturday will be mostly dry for most folks. The chance for rain and showers will increase through the day, starting north of the Bay and working its way south through the afternoon and into the evening. Highs will reach into the 70s.

The Bucs tailgate and kick-off will likely be dry with only a 20% chance of a brief shower. Rain chances, however, will increase steadily and substantially through the game with rain likely at some point during the second half. Bring a poncho.

The showers will be done by Sunday morning, and though Sunday afternoon may be cooler, warmer weather is likely to return next week. By next weekend, highs look to be back around 80 degrees.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo