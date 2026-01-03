Forecast: Dry start Saturday, then some rain

Dry Friday evening, but expect rain later on Saturday.

Overnight, we'll see mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be seasonably cool in the 50s and low 60s near the coast. Saturday will be mostly dry for most folks. The chance for rain and showers will increase through the day, starting north of the Bay and working its way south through the afternoon and into the evening. Highs will reach into the 70s.

The Bucs tailgate and kick-off will likely be dry with only a 20% chance of a brief shower. Rain chances, however, will increase steadily and substantially through the game with rain likely at some point during the second half. Bring a poncho.

The showers will be done by Sunday morning, and though Sunday afternoon may be cooler, warmer weather is likely to return next week. By next weekend, highs look to be back around 80 degrees.