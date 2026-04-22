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Forecast: Dry, Warm Weather Continues

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Dry conditions continue for the Tampa Bay area. Denis Phillips has the latest forecast.
Dry conditions remain for the the Tampa Bay area
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Posted

Drought conditions will persist across the area through May, with fire danger remaining high due to low humidity, gusty winds, and the continued lack of rain. This is typical for the season, with April and May usually being the driest months before the summer rainy season begins in June.

While red flag warnings are in effect now, winds are expected to ease slightly, reducing the immediate spread risk for fires, though conditions will stay dry. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies, and only a very slim chance for isolated showers late in the week for areas south of I-4.

For most residents, the forecast calls for warm, sunny, and rain-free weather into next week.

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