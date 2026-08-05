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Forecast: East wind is back with afternoon storms Thursday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Afternoon storms likely Thursday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Wednesday, August 5, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Our east wind has finally returned. Today, we had a south wind this morning, but the east wind has returned this evening. This will change up the rainy pattern we've been in quite a bit.

Thursday, we'll start dry and sunny in the morning with temps around 80. By lunchtime, we'll be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances begin to pick up far inland after 1 p.m. The east wind pushes all the rain west to the coast in the afternoon. The sea breeze could fire up a storm near the beach before, but most of the coastal rain will arrive after 3 p.m.

That pattern continues through next week, but we'll see a slightly better chance of rain Friday as a tropical waves moves through. By Sunday, drier air aloft moves in and that will lower the rain chances heading into next week.

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