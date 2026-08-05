Forecast: East wind pattern has returned

Our east wind is finally back. That means our morning rain is over for now outside of a sea breeze shower or storm, and the highest coverage is back to the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. The sea breeze could fire up a storm or two at the coast in the morning, but the best chance will be in the afternoon and evening.

The east wind will hold our sea breeze near I-75, and bring the Atlantic sea breeze to our coast. When the two meet, expect showers and storms along or around the I-75 corridor. Those storms will then move west to the coast and out into the Gulf.

Expect this pattern to hold through the weekend, with a little less rain in the forecast heading into next week.