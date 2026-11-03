Forecast: Election Day PM Showers

Good morning, Tampa Bay! If you’re stepping out the door early this Tuesday morning to cast your ballot as polls open at 7:00 AM, the weather is cooperating nicely. Right now across the bay, temperatures are sitting in the lower 70s to around 72 degrees with dew points in the upper 60s, paired with mostly cloudy skies and a light east-northeast breeze around 7 to 10 mph. Following yesterday’s persistent rain and cloud cover, the atmosphere has settled down considerably, giving us dry pavement and comfortable conditions for early morning voters.

As we head through Election Day, conditions remain favorable whether you’re waiting in line outside your precinct or heading out on the lunch break. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs climbing into the mid-80s—topping out right around 84 to 85 degrees. Lingering low-level moisture will support a slight 20% to 30% chance of a stray, isolated shower or pop-up storm developing during peak heating, but the vast majority of polling locations will stay completely dry. East winds hold steady around 8 to 12 mph. When polls close at 7:00 PM, temperatures will be coasting comfortably through the upper 70s, dipping to an overnight low near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead through the rest of the week, Wednesday brings another warm afternoon in the mid-80s with scattered showers possible before our pattern begins to dry out Thursday and Friday. But keep an eye on Sunday: our next cold front pushes across Florida, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures and ushering in much cooler, crisper air to kick off next week!