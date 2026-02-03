Forecast: Even milder temps this afternoon!

Expect even milder weather today.

We're starting in the 20s and 30s this morning with many towns back below freezing. There are a few clouds overhead, and these will be around through at least the morning hours. The afternoon looks milder with highs back in the 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Milder weather continues to move in overnight as winds turn more from the Gulf. This should keep many towns in the 40s close to the coast. East of I-75, we'll likely see a return to the 30s on Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be MUCH milder with highs in the mid-75s in the interior and upper 60s and low 70s closer to the beaches, thanks to a sea breeze.

Expect some rain to move through late Wednesday evening and VERY early Thursday morning with another front. This front will cool us off for Thursday and Friday afternoon, but it won't be as cold as the last one.

It also won't last as long; milder weather will quickly return for the weekend.