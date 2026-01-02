Forecast: Even warmer on Friday

Temperatures continue to rise into Friday.

Friday morning will still be cold for places east of I-75, with most towns starting in the 39-45 degree range. Along the coast, expect a milder start with temperatures ranging from 48-56 degrees.

During the afternoon, we'll see periods of clouds moving by. Temperatures will be mild, reaching the low and mid-70s by the afternoon.

A storm system will approach on Saturday. We'll see highs in the 70s for Saturday afternoon. A few showers or areas of light rain are possible Saturday ahead of this system. Then, during the overnight, a cold front will move through with a brief wave of heavier showers and storms. The rain will end by sunrise on Sunday.

Sunday looks mostly sunny by the afternoon and nice with highs in the 70s.

Next week, each day will be a little warmer than the previous. By the end of the week temperatures will reach into the upper 70s and low 80s before another front moves through that weekend.