Forecast: Even warmer & still dry for Wednesday

Temps are warming up and will continue to rise into the mid 70s through the afternoon. Humidity remains reasonable, and there isn't any rain in sight. So if you had plans to be outside today, you are in for a treat!

Clouds will increase tonight, keeping us a bit more cozy with lows in the 50s. We will remain dry overnight and into Thursday even with a front fizzling out over the state.

Thursday will be more cloudy and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Our next chance for rain is still very low and holds off until late Sunday.